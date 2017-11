Carolyn Creath, 68, of Drew died Friday, November 17, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven. Visitation will be Friday, November 24, 2017, from 2-6 p.m. at W.S. Brandon Mortuary. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 25,2017, at 2 p.m. at Holly Grove M.B. Church in Drew with Bro. Anwar Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Drew Cemetery under the direction of W.S. Mortuary of Cleveland. Survivors include daughter Wargaiski (Charles) Vallier of Collierville, Tenn.; sister in law Dollie Creath of Greenville; and grandchildren Courtney Heirris, Charles (Keosha) Vallier, and Carolyn Vallier.