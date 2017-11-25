G.W. Bass, Jr., 50 , of Muncie, Ind., formerly of Shaw, died Friday, November 17, 2017, at Kindred Hospital in North West Ind. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at Antioch M.B. Church in Shaw with Rev. Kim Randle officiating. Burial will follow in Peter Sander Cemetery under the direction of Byas Funeral Home of Cleveland. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland. Survivors include father G.W. Bass, Sr. of Shaw, mother Alma Lee Bass of Shaw, daughters Kimberly Thomas of Richmond Park, Ind., Shantelle Bass of Lafayette, Ind., Chanteka Thomas Nickson; sisters Annie LiJacks, Hattie Bass, Clara Bass, Shirley Dorsey, Voloce Dorsey, Mary Bass, Mildred Bass; and 6 grandchildren.