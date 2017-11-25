Elmer D. Armstrong, 67, of Walls died Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven. Visitation will be Saturday, November 25, 2017 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 25, 2017, at noon at New Hope M.B. Church in Tunica with Rev. Grady Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Tunica under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland. Survivors include wife Linda Johnson Armstrong of Walls; mother Linda Hugger of Tunica; sons Frederick Joyner of Woodbridge, Va., Donterrius Gates and Daniel Richardson of Tunica, Ontarius Johnson of Walls, and Melvin Johnson of Cordova, Tenn.; daughters Roseietta Armstrong of Memphis, and Betty White of Greenville; brothers Willie Hudson, James Hudson, and Wesley Williams all of Tunica; sisters Linda Taper of Milwaukee, Wi., Tonya Gaston of Bruce; 24 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.