Jessie Mae "Tinnie" Smith, 74, of Shelby died Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven. Visitation will be held Friday, November 24, 2017, from 2-6 p.m. at W.S. Brandon Mortuary and Saturday, November 25, 2017 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 25, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh M.B. Church in Shelby with Rev. James E. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Memorial Gardens in Shelby under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary. Survivors include daughters Wanda Pitts of Southaven, LaShan Cox of Grand Prairie, Texas; siblings Mary Grant of Shelby, Isiah Smith of Chicago, Ill., Ira Durr of Dallas, and Gloria Dawson of Cleveland; 2 grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter.