John Riley. Jr., 70, of Drew died Friday, November 3, 2017. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. at The Bread House South Church in Lansing, Mich. with District Pastor Victor A. Trevino officiating. Riley was born September 26, 1947 in Drew on the Stansel Plantation. He attended and graduated from Ruleville Central High School and worked on the plantation. He moved to Detroit in 1968 and was a member of Lemay Church of Christ. He received a degree in Mechanics in 1994. He is preceded in death by his father John Riley, Sr.; mother Estella Riley; brothers Lewis Anderson, Wille J. Riley, William Riley, Peter Riley, and Joe Riley; and sisters Levia May Cousely, and Martha Smith; 1 grandson and 1 great-grandson. He is survived by wife Cora Lue Riley; sibling Georgia Sibley of Ruleville; children Jon, Demtrice, LaTasha, Latrail, and Priscilla; and 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.