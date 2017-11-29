Mrs. Joan Lynn Kimbriel, 62, of Cleveland passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. November 22, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services immediately followed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Haney officiating. Interment was in Drew City Cemetery.

Mrs. Kimbriel was born in Roswell, N.M. on December 25, 1954, to Harvey Lynn Williams and Mittie Louise Morris Williams. On January 20, 1994, she married Albert Carter Kimbriel III, and for the past 27 years he was a devoted and loving caretaker after her early retirement from Valley Foods due to health problems. She loved life and was thankful for everyday she got to spend with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Harvey Lynn Williams; mother, Mittie Louise Williams; and sisters, Libby Ann Upchurch and Betty Lou Baker.

Mrs. Kimbriel is survived by her husband, Carter Kimbriel of Cleveland; child, Robert Wayne Wright (Paige) of Horn Lake; grandchildren, Zack Wright and Riley Wright of Horn Lake; sister, Cindy Moody of Eupora; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Pallbearers will be Richard Upchurch, Reed Upchurch, Tim Baker Jr., Lucas Baker, Hunter Baker, and Jeff Smithpeters.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ross Baker, Rob Upchurch, Jon Mayson Baker, and Andy Baker.

