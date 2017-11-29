Willie “Bill” Lee Green Sr. was born September 3, 1947 in Pace to the late Fred and Alice Green. He departed this life on November 23, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

He accepted Christ at an early age. He was joined in holy matrimony June 26, 2004, to Rozella Lewis.

Willie was preceded in death by his mother and father and two beloved brothers Leon Green and Fred Green Jr.

Willie attended Pace Consolidated School, H.M. Nailor Elementary and East Side High School in Cleveland. During his life Willie worked at Rexall Drugs, East Bolivar County Hospital, Levingston Furniture, Douglas and Lomason, Lowry Tims and Duo-Fast Corporation. He spent the majority of his life as an entrepreneur owning and operating Green’s Muffler Center.

He loved to cook, ride his motorcycle, attend motorcycle shows, and work on cars, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, December 1, 2017, from 2-6 p.m. at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Vernon Memorial Apostolic Faith Church in Cleveland with Dr. Billy C. Moore officiating. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Willie leaves to cherish his fond memories his wife Rozella; seven children Willie Dexter Jordan (Sheryl) of Kansas City, MO, Melvin Cleve James III of Tupelo, Alexandria Nicole Green of Atlanta, GA, Willie Lee Green Jr. (Sherica Rhyan) of Kansas City, MO; John Jackson Jr. (Melissa) of Sterling Heights, MI, Jennifer Jackson and Latoya Jackson of Cleveland; 11 siblings Florida Gillespie of Nashville, TN, Earl (Tencie) Porter of Chicago, IL, James (Voncile) Green of Laurel, Albert (Linda) Green and McArthur Green of Chicago, IL, Nobles (Earnestine) Green of Germantown, TN, Harold (Glenda) Green of Irvington, NJ, Harvey (Delois) Green of Renova, Shirley (Robert) Turner of Cleveland, Deborah (Billy) Moore of Cleveland and Jacqueline (Charles) Dunn of Stafford, TX. He also leaves to his memory 20 grandchildren, a great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins and friends.