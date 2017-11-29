Connie Frances Hernandez Roberson, 54, of Inverness passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017, at the South Sunflower Medical Center in Indianola.

Visitation was Tuesday, November 28, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral service was Wednesday November 29, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the North Cleveland Cemetery. Rev. Robert Haney officiated.

Connie was born on August 20, 1963, to Cruz and Fairlee (Gordon) Hernandez in Quitman County. She attended Quitman County High School. She married Gordon Roberson on October 8, 1989, at Interstate Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family and her grandchild. She also loved listening to Gospel Music and talking on the phone. Connie was a former member of Open Arms Revival Center.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents Cruz and Fairlee Hernandez and a sister Laura Lee Hernandez.

Connie is survived by her husband of 28 years Gordon Roberson of Inverness; daughter Shalee (Eugene) Webb of Cleveland; son Wade Roberson of Inverness; son Brian Roberson of Inverness; daughter Jeanna (Jorge) Montemayor of Cleveland; daughter Pam (Kevin) Williams of Cleveland; son John Roberson of Merigold; brother Michael (Jackie) Hernandez of Batesville; sister Debra (Elland) Vance of Inverness; sister Theresa Parker of Crowder; granddaughter Makenzie Roberson; granddaughter Jasmine Summers; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Lee Holeman, Elland Vance, John Roberson Jr., Brandon Christian, Luke Roberson and Kevin Williams.

Honorary pallbearers were Allen Stokes, J.R. Roberson, Brad McCoy, Ryan Carpenter and Brian Shillings.

