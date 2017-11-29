Freddie L. Brown, 58, of Peoria, IL, formerly of Gunnison, died Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Rosedale with Reverend Alvin Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery in Shelby, under the direction of T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will from 3-6 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home in Rosedale.

Survivors include sons Freddie A. Brown and Devonta Brown, both of Peoria, IL, Zachary Williams of Gunnison; brothers T.J. Brown of Rosedale, Wendell, Butch and John Ward, all of Gunnison; sisters Luebirtha Jennings, Bessie Ward, Alice Doll Ward, all of Gunnison, Eddie B. Evans of Rosedale and Benita Ward of Virginia; and eight grandchildrend.

