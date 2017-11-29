Erma L. Russell, 77 of Shelby died November 24, 2017, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Morning Star M.B. Church in Shelby with Rev. Tyrone Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Survivors include sons Samuel Russell of Louisville, KY, and Preston Russell of Arlington, TX; daughters Joeann Pitts and Gwendolyn Russell, both of Memphis, and Brenda Adams of Texas; brothers Roosevelt Gallion of Shelby, Nathaniel Gallion of Chicago and Percy Gallion of Colorado; sisters Dorothy Jackson and Ruby Gallion, both of Shelby, and Shirley Hall of Greenville; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.