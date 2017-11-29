Kenneth “Moo Moo” Price, 52, of Cleveland died November 26, 2017, at Palm West Hospital of West Palm Beach, FL.

Funeral service will be held at Greater Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Rivera Beach, FL, on December 9, 2017, at 11 a.m.

Survivors include his wife Diane of Royal Palm Beach, FL; sons Kenneth Hodges of Cleveland, Kendrick (Christin) Price of Columbus, SC; and daughter Kenyada Stokes of Cleveland; six granddaughters; sister Gloria Williams of Memphis, TN; brother Willie Earl (Wanza) Lee of West Palm Beach, FL; sister, Shirley (Willie C.) McNeal of West Palm Beach, FL; and brother, Timothy (Lydia) Price of Edgewood, MD, and Eric (Lisa) Price of Cleveland; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnieces.