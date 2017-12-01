Olivia Womack Gilbert, 73, passed away November 29, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Clarence Edwards officiating. Interment will be in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Olivia was born on January 3, 1944, to Lee Edward Lusk and Eula Mae Boyd Lusk in Merigold. On April 11, 2012, she married her husband, Jimmy Gilbert in Lake Village, AR. Olivia worked at Baxter for 30 years until retirement. She not only loved to cook for her family and friends but also enjoyed eating with them too. Olivia spent her spare time playing cards or with her beloved grandchildren. She loved her family and loved to help others.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Womack; mother, Eula Mae Kelly; and father, Lee Edward Lusk.

Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her husband, Jimmy Gilbert; children, Memrie Melton (Sidney), Angie Womack, and James “Jim” Womack (Renea); stepdaughters, Lori Brackin and Jennifer Harris (Mitch); grandchildren, Sidney Melton Jr., Matthew Melton (Emily), Ann-Claire Melton, Allen Womack, Charles “Scoot” Cole, and Tyler Pearson; and siblings, Lawrence Lusk (Shirley), Donnie McKenzie, Lewis Lusk, and Linda Mosely.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Pearson, Johnny Roberson, Justin Ulrich, Steven Couey, Trip Hobbs, Jeffrey Myers, and Clay Peeples.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Lusk, Lee Lusk, Daron Lusk, Jeffrey Lusk, Joshua Ulrich, Kent Dakin, and Travis Washington.

