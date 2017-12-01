Dudley Campbell Burke, 67, of Ruleville passed away November 29, 2017, at North Sunflower Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2017, at his home.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Ruleville Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Haney officiating. Interment will be in Lehrton Cemetery.

Dudley was born on March 5, 1950, to Dennis Rule Burke and Dudley Louise Sharkey Burke in Greenwood. He was a member of Ruleville Baptist Church. He graduated from Ruleville High School then attended Delta State University where he was a part of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity and National Guard. Dudley was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was a simple man that spent his days enjoying friends, family, and coworkers.

He is preceded by his parents, Dennis Rule Burke and Dudley Louise Sharkey.

Dudley is survived by his brother, Pat S. Burke (Meg) of Clarksdale,; sister-in-law, Janie N. Burke of Greenville; nieces and nephews, Dennis R. Burke III (Emily) of Hernando, Dudley B. Couey of Greenville, Melanie B. Thomas (Joey) of Atlanta, GA, P. Sharkey Burke (Paige) of Jackson, and Genie B. Putnam (Tracy), missionaries of Russia; and a host of great- nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Sharkey Burke, Pete Burnett, Eddie Givens, Lawson Holiday, Butch Jenkins, Bubba Webb, and Dale Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations or memorials be made to Ruleville Baptist Church or a charity of choice.

To view and sign the online go to www.rayfuneralhome.net