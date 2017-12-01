Herdestine Stone-Rogers, 58, of Ruleville died November 26, 2017.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Lighthouse COGIC in Blaine with Elder Larry Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Mount Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.

Survivors include mother Jackerlean Woodard of Ruleville; husband William Rogers of Ruleville; daughters Tyinika Stone Nash of Ruleville and Thyeshia Stone Keys of Southaven; daughter Fredrieka Johnson-Rogers of Ruleville; sisters Mexsana Paine, Dorothy J. Powell and Hattie M. Dennis, both of Memphis, Minnie L. Stone of Greenville, Diane Woodard of Ruleville, Willie M. Brocks of New Orleans and Shirley Woodard of Miami, FL; brothers Willie Dennis and Willie Harold Skipper of Memphis, Robert J. Dennis of Pasadena, MD, Herman and Freddie Starnes and Earnest Woodard, all of Ruleville; and Michael Dennis of Memphis; 5 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.