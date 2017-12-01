Billy E. White, 64, of Mound Bayou died November 27, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Pleasant Green in Mound Bayou with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include brothers Calvin D. White of Hunstville, AL, Charles E. White of Beachpark, FL, and Robert White of Glenview, IL; and sisters Yvonne White-Anderson and Barbara Ann White, both of Waukegan, IL, Blondie J. White and Delois Gail White, both of Huntsville, AL, Carolyn R. White-Fortney of Merigold, Easter Collins and Annie Harris, both of Mound Bayou.