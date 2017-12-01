Funeral services for Jeff Harp will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Danny McIlveene will officiate. Interment to follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Jeff was born August 14, 1956, in Tunica and passed away November 30, 2017 in Shreveport, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Holman E. and Mary Lois Harp; brother, James Harp and ste-son, Stephen Arendale.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Gail Harp; daughter, Jennifer Redding; son, Joseph Harp; son, Anthony McFarlin; daughter, Miranda Wilson; 9 grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Harp, Jakob Harp, Anthony McFarlin, Gage Redding, Levi Redding, Brian Redding and Ken Wagley; honorary pallbearers will be Lanny Henley, Tim McCullar and Johnny Dunn.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 1, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

