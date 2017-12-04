Services for JoAnne Parttridge Hagan were held Monday, December 4, 2017, 4 p.m. at Church of Faith in Cleveland.

Mrs. Hagan, 81, died on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland.

She was born on September 20, 1936, in Sunflower County to the late John Leonard and Mary Nell Downs Parttridge.

She was preceded in death by her three husbands, Charles Otis McIntyre, John William Ray and Shirley Lee Hagan Jr.; daughter, Teresa Ann Haynes; grandson, Charles William Pate; brothers, Billy Parttridge, J.L. Parttridge, Henry Parttridge; and sisters, Johnnie Mae Yarborough, Mozelle Chason and Sara Rosamond.

She is survived by her two sons, Gary McIntyre of Violet Hill, AR, and Ricky McIntyre of Olive Branch; two daughters, Linda Mosley of Merigold and Yvonne (Greg) Hall of Ashland; three brothers, Jack Parttridge of Western Grove, AR, Charlie Parttridge of Jackson, LA, and Sonny Parttridge of Sardis; five sisters, Anna Hagan of Dyersburg, TN, Shirley Wilkerson of Cleveland, Mary Jane Winters of Ruleville, Jimmie Best of Cleveland and Janis Siglar of Gulfport; thirteen grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

Visitation was Monday, December 4, 2017, from 2-4 p.m. at Church of Faith in Cleveland. Bro. Michael Chamness will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be Tony Burchfield, Steven Burchfield, Aaron McIntyre, Ricky Mosley, Jacob Haynes, and Mack Haynes.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jamie Parttridge, Jason Parttridge, Doug Yarborough, Ronnie Yarborough, and Mark Yarborough.

Burial will be in Drew Cemetery.

Williams & Lord is in charge. Online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com