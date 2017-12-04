Services for Teresa Ann McIntyre Haynes were Saturday, December 2, 2017, 2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Mrs. Haynes, 58, died on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at her residence in Merigold.

She was born on January 1, 1959, in Ruleville to Charles and JoAnne Parttridge McIntyre and lived in Merigold.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles McIntyre.

Teresa was a member of The Church of Faith in Cleveland.

She worked at Mississippi State Penitentiary.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Dale Haynes Jr. of Merigold; three daughters, Megan (Chris) Livingston of Olive Branch, Monica (Eric) Mendez of Anaheim, CA, and Angel Cyr; four sons, Robbie Haynes, Jacob Haynes Mack (Kayla) Haynes and Tony Edwards; two brothers, Gary McIntyre of Mountain View, AR, and Ricky McIntyre of Olive Branch, MS; two sisters, Linda Mosley of Cleveland, MS, and Von Hall of Ashland; mother, JoAnne Hagan of Ashland; and two grandchildren, Robert Daniel Haynes Jr. and Selena Haynes.

Visitation was Saturday, December 2, 2017, from noon-2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville. Bro. Michael Chamness will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be Benny Haynes, Barry Haynes, Jamie Parttridge, Jason Parttridge, Josh Haynes, Steven Burchfield, Tony Burchfield, and Justin Haynes.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Timmy Haynes, Jeremy Parttridge, Aaron McIntyre, and Ricky Mosley.

Burial will follow at Drew Cemetery.

Williams & Lord is in charge. Online guest book may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com