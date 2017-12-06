Milton Charles Duvall, 64, of Cleveland passed away Monday, December 4, 2017, at is home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 9, 2017, at the Greater New Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland with Pastor Randolph Seals Jr. officiating. Burial will immediately follow services at Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will be held at Brinson Funeral Home Friday, December 8, 2017, from 2-5 p.m.

Charles Duvall leaves to cherish his memories his wife Henrietta Duvall; 4 daughters, Brenda Jones of Cleveland, Mary Eatmon and Tina Eatmon of Minneapolis, MN, Akisa (Setoria) Johnson of South Bend, IN, Kimberly (Chris) Clark and Catherine (Steve) Mitchner of Flint, MI; 4 sons, Green Mays of Missouri, Darrell (Sonia) Russell of Rosedale, Troy (Shantela) Mays of Mound Bayou, Kevin Mays of Olive Branch; one brother, Andrew Logan of Cleveland.

Services are entrusted to Brinson Funeral Home,