Aubrey Della "Billie" Yarbrough Morris Aven, 79, of Ruleville passed away Monday, December 4, 2017, in Ruleville.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 7, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 8, 2017, at 2 p.m. at West Drew Baptist Church in Drew. Burial will follow in the Drew Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Morris and Bro. Joe Young will officiate the services.

Billie was born in Sumner to Ervin Wesley Yarbrough and Lida Burk Yarbrough on December 19, 1937. She grew up in the Brazil community. Billie married Bobby Lee Morris at the age of 14 on May 10, 1952. Billie was a bundler for Angelina Manufacturing in Sumner as well as Ruleville manufacturing for a number of years. Billie, above all else, was a devout Christian and leader and raised her family in such a manner. She was a former member of Parks Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher and Church Treasurer. Her most recent church membership was with West Drew Baptist Church. Billie loved to cook and grow flowers in her garden. She loved gospel singing and spending time with her grandchildren. Billie was the most wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents Ervin Wesley Yarbrough and Lida Burk Yarbrough; her first husband, Bobby Lee Morris, as well as her second husband, Henry Earl Aven. She was also preceded in death by her 13 siblings.

Billie is survived by her daughter, Grace (Rick) Milan of Cleveland; daughter, Wanda (Horace) Boswell of Meridian; 5 grandchildren, Kim Milan Roberts, Marty Milan, Joe Bradley Milan, Donnie Lynn Fleming and Brian Lee Fleming; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Criddle of Cannon, TX ; 4 step-children with Earl Aven: Butch Aven, Leigh Ann Aven, Darlene Aven and David Aven.

Pallbearers will be Chuck Morris, Ricky Morris, Bill Morris, Joe Morris, II, David Morris and Joel Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be Wendell Morris, Jimmy Morris, Chris Morris and Tracy Morris.

Memorials may be made to West Drew Baptist Church Activity Center 139 Lombardy Road Drew, MS 38737 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38501

Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.