Lee “Burt” Watkins Sr., 80, of Pace died December 3, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Spangle Banner Church in Pace with Rev. Larry Young officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 8, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include sons Keith Watkins of Atlanta, Lee Watkins Jr. of Pace, Henry Lee Watkins of Lansire, MD, Mark Antonio Curts of Arizona and Donzell O’Neal of Virginia Beach, VA; daughters Vicki Watkins and Marion Jackson, both of Pace, Loretta Watkins of Lansing, MI; brother George Watts of Daytona, FL; and a host of grandchildren.