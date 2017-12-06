Joyce Ann Hearon, 63, of Ellenwood, GA, died December 2, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Bethel AME Church in Mound Bayou with Rev. Horace McKay officiating.

Survivors include brothers Thomas Hearon of Mound Bayou and Roy Hearon of Renova; sisters Bobbie H. Calhoun, Blondean Hearon, Geraldine H. Woodson, Patricia H. Warren, all of Mound Bayou, Katie H. Baines and Maraine H. Edwards of Chicago, Loubertha H. Crowe of Aurora, IL, Rita H. Tetteh of Wheaton, IL, and Doris H. Richardson of Indianola.