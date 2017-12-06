Issac Matthews, 62, died November 28, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Spangle Banner Church in Pace with Rev. Larry Young officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 8, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include sons James Matthews of Pace, Issac and Dennis West of Peoria, IL, Laiketrick Matthews of Kansas City, MO; daughters Latona West of Peoria, IL, Sharon West of Stone Mountain, GA; brothers Perry Matthews of Pace, Frank Matthews of Cleveland, Roosevelt Matthews of Rosedale and W.C. Morris of Chicago; sisters Bertha Matthews of Rosedale and Bobbie Jackson of Memphis; 21 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.