Mrs. Mary Lee Curry, 80, of Beulah died November 28, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Beulah Community Church with Rev. R.L. Young officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, December 8, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel.