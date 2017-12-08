Kenny Taylor, 70, of Jackson, formerly of Cleveland, died Monday, December 4, 2017, at his home.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2017, at T.L. Redmond Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland with Pastor John Taylor officiating.

Survivors include his wife Lucinda Taylor of Cleveland; sons Stephen Taylor of Starkville, Michael Taylor of Cordova, TN, and Timothy Taylor of Menominee, MI; daughter Regina Taylor-Wells of Cleveland; brothers L.A. McGee of Lexington, Herbert Taylor and David Taylor, both of Oklahoma City, OK, Emmanuel Taylor of Helena, AR, Pastor John Taylor of Cleveland, Percy and David Taylor, both of Atlanta, GA; sisters Pearline Morris of Oklahoma City, OK, and Beatrice Cottonof Memphis, TN; and 15 grandchildren.

