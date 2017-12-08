Lorenzo "Man" Wince, 72, died Saturday, November 25, 2017, in Chicago, IL.

Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Cleveland.

He was preceded in death by three brothers A.C. Wince, A.D. Wince and Jalee Wince.

Survivors include a son Von Dunigan of Detroit, MI; brothers Burse Wince, Rev. Freddie Wince, Johnny Wince, Rev. Rhudro Wince, Sylvester Wince, all of Cleveland, Launders Wince of St. Louis, MO, Leo Paul Wince of Detroit, MI; sisters Ida Holt, Shirley Wince, Jeanette Wince, all of Chicago, IL, and Cermera Marshall of Maywood, IL; five grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sacred Memories Funeral Home in Chicago, IL.