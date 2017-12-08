Rev. Coy L. Cross, 64, of Clarksdale, formerly of Drew, died November 28, 2017, at Merit Northwest Hospital in Clarksdale.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Holly Grove Church in Drew with Tommie Charles Greer officiating. Burial will be in Drew Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, December 8, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Survivors include sons Cal Cross Jr. of North Carolina and Undrea Cross of Florida; daughters Taylana Mincy and Erica Davids, both of Ft. Lowell, FL; brothers Lee Cross and James Cross, both of Chicago, John Farmer of Tutwiler; sisters Jessie Mae Grimmage of Autaugaville, AL, Dell Golden of Montgomery, AL, Hazel Cross Sanders of Chicago, Amie McKinney of St. Paul, MN, Tavie King of Drew; and three grandchildren.

Online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.byasfuneralhomes.com