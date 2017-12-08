Wheeler Bolden Jr. passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017, at Forrest General Hospital.

He was born on January 2, 1928, to the late, Wheeler Bolden and Josephine (Rhea) Bolden in Mount Pleasant.

He was a faithful and longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church in Mount Olive for many years before moving back to Cleveland in 2015. He retired from MS Power and Light Company after many years.

He was a wonderful father and grandfather that cared deeply for his family and treasured the many friendships he made throughout the years. Until his health started to decline, he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed coaching boys baseball.

He served his country in the United States Army, joined the VFW and worked tirelessly to better the organization by helping raise money for different charitable needs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bobby Bolden, Reverend George Bolden and Lilburn Bolden.

He is survived by his son, Randy Bolden (Tanya) of Cleveland; daughter, Nancy Holloway (Larry) of Mabelvale, AR; and sister, Mary Wilson of Mount Olive. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Ginger Marlow, Casey Holloway, Randy Bolden Jr., Trapper Bolden, Kristy Peacock; eight great-grandchildren, Connor Marlow, Campbell Marlow, Kyleigh Bolden, Wheeler Bolden, Faith Ann Bolden, Brody Bolden, Addison Peacock, Aiden Peacock and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 9, 2017, at New Hope Baptist Church in Mount Olive, from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Services will begin at noon with interment following in the church cemetery. Rev. Jerry Arender will officiate.

Pallbearers are Casey Holloway, Randy Bolden Jr., Trapper Bolden, Brad Carpenter, Billy Bolden, Jason Collier, Curt Carter and Ruston Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made in his memory, to New Hope Baptist Church, c/o Mary Wilson, 128 Jack Wilson Drive, Mount Olive, MS 39119.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tutor Funeral Home of Magee.