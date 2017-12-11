Beloved Lillian Pongetti, 87, passed away peacefully; surrounded by family, on Sunday, December 3, 2017.

Lillian was born in Shelby on September 27, 1930. She was raised on the family farm and received her tenacious spirit and extraordinary homemaking skills from her “Mama” and “Nona.” After graduating from Shelby High School, she was the first woman in the family to graduate from college. She attended MSCW, the “W,” where she achieved her degree in Medical Technology. She then worked at Charity Hospital in New Orleans as the Lab Supervisor. During her time there she met her first husband. He was in the military and they traveled around the world. They had three children, Peter, Tony and Ann. Lillian was an adventurer, exploring and making the most of every station change. She learned about the culture and the people in every place they were stationed. She collected ceramic tiles, furniture and artifacts from each place. She was very creative and that was demonstrated in her gardening, art, quilts and cooking.

After moving to Albuquerque, people would comment on her beautiful southern accent. She’d say, “if I ever lose it, I’m going back to get it.” Once they settled in Albuquerque, she made a strong group of friends in the quilting community, the Democratic Party of NM and she was a docent at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Lillian was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Ann Giancola; parents Jetulio Victor Pongetti Sr. and Amelia Pongetti; brothers Charles Pongetti, Anthony Pongetti and Robert Gene “Bob” Pongetti; and sister Elizabeth Pringle.

Lillian is survived by her son Anthony (Tony) Giancola; son Peter Giancola; daughter-in-law Ellen Truitt; brother Jetulio Victor Pongetti, Jr (Rita); brother Raymond Pongetti (Mitzi); brother Adam Pongetti; sister Delores Pongetti; sisters-in -aw, Vicki Bachechi and Dorothea Pongetti and nieces, nephews: Katie Cole (Joy), Michael Pongetti, Chris Pongetti, John Pongetti, Gina Beauchamp (Sandy), Paul Pongetti (Sarah), Ben Pongetti (Kendra), Tom Pongetti (Summer), Greg Pongetti, Mary Beth Pongetti, Johnny Pringle (Esther), Joey Pringle, Tommy Pringle, Jill Adcock (Michael), Julie Pringle, Missy Wallace, Kit Pongetti (Mark), and Robert Pongetti as well as many great nieces and great nephews.

Lillian was a second mother to many of her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a host of wonderful friends from the many places she traveled and the quilting groups at the Taylor Ranch Community Center and the Los Volcanes Senior Center.

Lillian will be remembered for her great love of family and nature, gorgeous gardens, delicious cooking – especially homemade tortellini and cream puffs, her love of making things beautiful, her numerous beautifully hand sewn quilts, her strong political views, her frugality, her adventurous spirit, her desire for the equity and equality for all, and her sweet southern accent. She was greatly loved.

A private gathering will be held for family and friends on December 16, 2017. The family wishes to thank Hospice of New Mexico and Visiting Angels for their excellent care and support during this time. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in Lillian’s name to one of Lillian’s favorite charities:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Please use the Memorial ID# 11136793 when calling (800)805-5856 or using the link, https://shop.stjude.org/GiftCatalog/donation.do?cID=14262&pID=24671&sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now

Southern Poverty Law Center: https://donate.splcenter.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=1367

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center: Please call (505)724-3550 and ask to make a donation to the Lillian G. Pongetti fund.

Hospice of New Mexico https://hospice-of-new-mexico.secured.atpay.com/

National Women’s History Museum: Please email Nina Cavazos, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

National Museum of African American History and Culture https://support.si.edu/site/Donation2