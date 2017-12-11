Mr. Jessie Dean Ellis, 65, of Drew passed away on December 8, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery. Interment will be in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery.

Jessie was born on November 19, 1952, to Charles and Ethel Ellis in Indianola. He proudly served his country in the National Guard then went on to work as a cook on a riverboat until retirement. Jessie loved to cook, plant vegetables and flowers in his garden, fixing his yard to look good, and taking care of his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Kimbrel Ellis and Ethel Estelle Ellis.

Jessie is survived by his sons Lorne Shive (Emily) of Jonesborro, AR, Leslie Shive of Hernando and Justin Ellis of Missouri; sisters, Charlotte Sue Gray of Drew and Jean Cummins (Gerry) of Drew; brothers, Sam Ellis (Gail) of Hernando, Chuck Ellis of Drew, and Gary Ellis (Sonia) of Hollandale; and a very special niece Kim Bernardi.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jan Ware, Lacy Keeton, Mauriene Keeton, Michael Rayburn, and Duane Ellis.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Pilgrim Rest Church of God, Cemetery Fund.

