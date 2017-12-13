Martha Rose Koehler Pillar, 62, of Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully, Dec. 6, 2017, at Edward Hospital of Naperville.

She was born Feb. 20, 1955, in Cape Girardeau to her loving late parents, Melbourne and Berniece Koehler.

She was the wife of Raymond R. Pillar, whom she wedded October 2, 1982.

She is survived by son Kirk (fiancé0 Sarah Spain) Pillar of Montgomery, IL, and Kyle Pillar of North Aurora, IL; grandmother of Tiberius Pillar; sister of Marilyn (Charles) Weber of Cape Girardeau, Melbourne Koehler Jr. of Rossville, GA, Ron (Catherine) Koehler of Cleveland, Margaret (Mike T.) Meyer of Gordonville and Steven (Mary) Koehler of Scott City; and many nieces and nephews.

Martha was a 1978 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. She worked for Homeland Security and Emergency Management of DuPage County for many years. Martha and Ray then started their Molly Maid Franchise in 2003, serving the Illinois areas of St. Charles, Aurora, Naperville and Plainfield.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 3-4 p.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty St., Aurora, IL.

The funeral will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to: Mutual Ground 418 Oak Ave, Aurora, IL 60506.

