Randolph “Rudy” Seals Sr. was born on February 17, 1952, to the late Harry and Grace Seals. He was the fourth of 11 children. Randolph was introduced to Christ and baptized at the St. John M.B. Church under the leadership of Pastor R.L.T. Smith. It was evident that God had a special plan for Randolph’s life at an early age.

He began his early years of education in the Jackson-Hinds County School District and was a part of the Jim Hill High School’s graduating class of 1970. Rudy graduated high school at the age of 16. He attended Hinds Community College and graduated with a degree in culinary arts in 1973. While attending Hinds Community College, Rudy took part in many social organizations such as the “Black Students Association” where he served as the president; also holding positions on the choir council, male chorus, and ensemble. During his high school years he was known as the “class favorite.” He later attended Jackson State and Delta State University to further his education.

In 1975, he began working at Mississippi State Department of Corrections in Parchman, where he served as the kitchen instructor. He formed the first choir during his time there. Soon after, he began working at Mississippi Delta Community College where he taught Culinary Arts along with Social Studies. After serving both these institutions for over 30 years, he later retired.

In 1986 he was assigned by God to pastor the New Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church; and in 1988 Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. After much prayer and discussion both churches merged under his leadership in 2004.

He was known for dressing, preaching, singing, cooking, and catering for weddings, parties, and other events large and small. Some of his favorite songs included, “I Won’t Complain,” “I Stood on the Banks of Jordan,” “When the Gates Swing Open,” “It Will Be Always Howdy, Howdy,” and “Amazing Grace.”

Penning his favorite sermons, “In the Year King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord,” Isaiah 6:1 and “Lord, Teach Us to Pray,” Matthew 6:9-13. Despite his busy life of preaching, singing, cooking, and teaching he spent most of his time caring for his family and church family.

After almost 40 years of fighting on the battlefield and seven years of sickness Pastor Randolph “Rudy” Seals made his peaceful transition from earth to eternity on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

He was a loving, loyal and faithful husband, father, brother, pastor, mentor, and friend. Even in his sickness he dedicated and sacrificed for his family and church family. He was certainly a pillar for the Cleveland Community, Bolivar County and the state of Mississippi. He was loved and will be missed by many across the globe.

Pastor Seals was preceded in death by his parents Grace Seals and Harry Seals; his mother and father in love, Reverend Mose and Lucille Martin; four siblings Harry Seals, Willie Earl Seals, Charles Seals and Doris Johnson; son Fred Ray Jr.; brothers Albert Fisher Sr. and Joe Wilson, Fred Joiner Jr.

Pastor Seals leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving and devoted wife and caretaker of 42 years Pamela Seals; six loving and devoted children Youlanda (Anthony) Keaton of Douglasville, GA, Trayceea Ray, Kimberly (Lekendric) Richard of Cleveland, Ebony of Memphis, TN, Randolph “Rudy” Jr., Crystylle, Sarita Simmons of Cleveland and Korneshia Collier-Seals of Southaven; 10 grandchildren Quennerial, Quenneshna, Diamonique, Destinee, Casada, Anthony “AJ”, Haleigh, Kyland, Nailah, and London, Benjamin and Rafeal; five great-grandchildren; six brothers Albert, Jerry, Leroy (Diana) Seals of Jackson and David of Houston, TX, and Lee (Denise) Dixon; five sisters Earnestine Seals of Jackson, Charlene (Eric) Smith of Memphis, TN, Pattie (Tyrone) Brown, Barbara Wilson of Gary, IN, and Vicky Fisher of Jacksonville, FL. Lastly, a loving and devoted church family, The Greater New Kingdom M.B. Church of Cleveland; and many, many, many other children, nieces, nephews, friends and family members.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2017, at Greater New Kingdom M.B. Church in Cleveland, following will be a remembrance service from 6-7:30 p.m.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Monday at United Baptist Church in Cleveland, followed by the funeral service at noon.

Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Garden in Cleveland.

Rev. Randolph Seals Jr. will officiate.