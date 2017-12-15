Ann Morrison Bode passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017, at Singing River Nursing Home in Moss Point. She was 84 years old.

Ann was born in Memphis on October 24, 1933, and grew up in the small Delta town of Shelby where her father Scott Morrison was mayor for forty-one years. Ann’s family was one of the first to settle in Shelby and they were engaged in farming and ginning operations until the late 1960s.

Ann attended Shelby High School, Gulf Park College for Women in Gulfport and Delta State University. She made her debut at the Delta Debutante Club in Greenville in 1950 and for many years she was involved in the Cotton Carnival in Memphis. Ann lived in Shelby until her early forties and then she moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and lived in Pass Christian and Long Beach for the rest of her life. She was an avid lover of the arts in the Mississippi Delta and on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and she enjoyed painting and playing the organ.

Ann was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian where she was a chairman of the Altar Guild and was involved with the restoration of the cemetery at Trinity. She was also a member of the Altar Guild board of the Diocese of Mississippi.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Gabrielle Coopwood; her husband Paul G. Bode; her parents Scott and Ruth Morrison; her grandparents J.W. and Ellen Thomas; and her uncle and aunt J.W. and Elizabeth Thomas all of Shelby.

Ann is survived by her children Betsy Coopwood Carter of Moss Point, Candy Myles (Michael) of Jupiter, FL, Scott (Cindy) Coopwood of Cleveland; and seven grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Kathy Parnel for her kind, professional and loving care of Ann during the last years of her life.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery Fund, 125 Church Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571.