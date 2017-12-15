Services for Ruby G. McAtee will be held Saturday, December 16, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Mrs. McAtee, 88, died Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at her residence in Oakland.

She was born October 28, 1929, in Drew to the late James William and Effie Bell Ward Guest and lived in Oakland.

She was preceded in death by her son Billy Joe McAtee, five brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years Charles J. McAtee of Oakland; son Charles E. McAtee of Oakland; four daughters Jeannie Storey of Oakland, Linda Daniel of Oakland, Jackie Morris of Drew and June Davis of Sumner; brother Tom Ed Guest of Oxford: eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017, from noon-2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville. Rev. Ben Kennedy and Rev. Derrick Simmons will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be Sid McAtee, Chris Morris, Zack Wright, Kalean Morris, Brandon Windham and Seth Scaife.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Kolten McMinn, Kameron McMinn, and Colby Scaife.

Burial will follow at Drew Cemetery.

