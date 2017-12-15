Henry Lee Maxwell, 62, of Cleveland, formerly of Greenville, died December 5, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017, at United Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. Jimmy Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Delta Heights Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include his wife Sherron H. Maxwell of Cleveland; sons Hengré Maxwell of Alexandria, VA; daughters Juanita Maxwell and Tomeka Manuel, both of Alexandria, VA, Aleycia Hollans of Shaw, Ans Secondria Washington of Southaven; brothers Robert Gayden of NC, Rodney and John T. Gayden of Dallas, L.A. Gayden of Chicago, Tarcey Gayden of Norfolk, ND, Earl Williams of Clarksdale and John W. Gayden of Rockford, IL; sisters Jewistine Lee of Rome, Nina Robinson of Drew, Pam Boyd and Debra Sampson, both of Dallas, Mary Wright of Tutwiler, Sara Miller of Sumner, Willie Hoskins of Florida and Sheronda Mitchell of Parchman; and 10 grandchildren.