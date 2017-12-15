Arthur Moore, 77, of Cleveland died December 10, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Mt. Pilgrim Church in Cleveland with Rev. Irving Baker officiating. Burial will follow in North MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael.

Visitation will be form 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include daughters Sharon Herron of Charleston, Marilyn Ocx of Renova and Gechabarski Scott of Cleveland; sister Dr. Loretta Shannon of Greenville; 5 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.