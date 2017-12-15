Frankie “Doodie” Ratliff, 52, or Peoria, IL, formerly of Ruleville, died December 10, 2017, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017, at William Chapel Church in Ruleville with Elder Kelvin White officiating. Interment will be in Turner Chapel Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include brothers Perry, Bennie and William Earl Ratliff, all of Peoria, Bennie and Malcolm Gary, both of Olive Branch, Angelo and Avis Gary, both of Houston, TX, Alvin Gary of Memphis, Michael Boone of Ruleville, Toris Boone of Greenwood and Tony Boone of Columbus; sisters Arlicia Gary Billips, Sharon Gary Lynch and Dollie Gary, all of Houston, TX, Jennifer Boone of Greenwood, Laura Lee Robinson of Memphis, Elaine McCain Evans of Ruleville, Rosie Stidhum of Chicago, and Denise Ratliff of Peoria; children Frankie D. Surney, Ammisha Roberts and Francequilla Hogan, all of Ruleville; and three grandchildren.