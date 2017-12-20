Services for Mr. John Butler Smith Jr. of Wesson are 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at Riverwood Family Funeral Service with burial at Sweetwater United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at Riverwood.

Mr. John Butler Smith Jr., 74, went to be with his Lord on December 16, 2017. He was born on December 6, 1943, to the late John Butler Smith Sr. and Wessie Katherine Smith. John was also a proud attendee of Loyd Star and Copiah Lincoln Junior College. He was the owner of Rebel Testers, Inc. and a member of Sweetwater United Methodist Church. John enjoyed working in the oilfield and with his cattle, but most of all, he liked spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death were his daughter Rhonda, K. Thomas; parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law Denver and Wisie Smith; and brothers Carol P. Smith, Larry Smith and Charles Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Linda S. Smith; daughter Deanna Edwards and husband Pittman of Cleveland; son-in-law Trey Thomas; brother Mike Smith; sisters Valerie Hill, Veta Covington and Bonita Sue Bullock. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren, Trace Edwards, Anna Thomas, Abby Thomas, Sara Peyton Edwards and John Butler Edwards.