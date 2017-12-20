Gloria Allen, 54, of Cleveland died Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at Greenwood-Leflore Hospital.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 23, 2017, at New Beginning Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. W.E. Tinson officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Garden in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. followed by family hour from 4-6 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland and an hour prior to the service at the church Saturday.

Survivors include husband Garry Allen of Shaw; daughters Wikita Allen and Cherita Boyd, both of Dallas, TX; father Jessie Chatman of Cleveland; and brothers Reginald Chatman and Lee Chatman, both of Cleveland, Dale Chatman of Greenville, Quin Jett of Atlanta, GA, and Tommie Taylor of Shaw.