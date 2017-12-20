Willie M. Beans, 84, of Beulah died Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11a.m. Saturday, December 23, 2017, at Beulah Community Church in Beulah with Rev. R.L. Young officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Beulah, under the direction of T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home in Rosedale.

Survivors include sons Henry Humphries of Merryville, IN, William Beans Jr. of Indiana, L.T. Beans of Houston, TX, Mark and Michael Beans, both of Rosedale; daughters Beatrice Gadison and Cassandra Beans, both of Beulah, Flossie Beans of Greenville, Jessie Mae Jones of Shaw and Georgia Beans if Indian; brothers Johnny B. Humphries of Denver, CO, Wil Humphries of Georgia and Kendrick Roach of North Carolina; sisters Rosie Humphries and Minnie Maxwell, both of South Bend, IN, Ruth Ann Ault of Danville, IL, Dorothy Collins of Champaign, IL, and Everleen Williams of Rosedale; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

