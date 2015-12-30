Shaw hoops teams beat Coldwater

Bolivar Commercial / Donell Maxie (Top) Alegsha Haywood (5) Lillian Scott (middle) and Raven James (10) are locked in on defense last night against Coldwater. Shaw used their defense at the end of the ball game to secure a 65-61 win. (Bottom) Chris Freeman had a good game against Coldwater scoring 16 points in the team's 73-36 win on Tuesday.

SHAW— The Shaw Hawks and Lady Hawks hosted the Coldwater Cougars and Lady Cougars Tuesday evening.

It was a hard fought ball game on the girl's side, but not so much in the boy's contest.

The Lady Hawks edged out the Lady Cougars 65-61, while the Hawks blasted the Cougars 73-36.

For the Lady Hawks the win pushed them to 9-3 with a 2-1 mark in Region 3-1A. The Hawks improved to 8-3 with a 2-1 mark in region 3-1A.

Lady Hawks head coach Ricky Lunford felt his team came out flat in the ball game, but played well when they needed to.

"We struggled down low tonight. My post players really weren’t in sink tonight, but they showed heart in the end. We missed a lot of put backs and made a lot of turnovers. Our guards made some bad decisions, but we fought hard and showed a lot of character to win the ball game," said Lunford.

The Lady Hawks trailed the Lady Cougars 32-25 at halftime. In the third quarter Shaw was down by as many as 11 points.

Toward the end of the third quarter Shaw outscored Coldwater 7-2 to only trail 43-42 going into the final period.

A three point shot from Jacoria Smith to start the fourth quarter put the Lady Hawks up 45-43 for their first lead since early in the first half.

The lead didn't last long as Coldwater was able to climb back on top 48-47 after a couple of baskets from Lanesha Smith.

Shaw's Aleghsa Haywood made two free throws, Tonaria Smith and Lillian Scott made baskets to put the Lady Hawks up 53-48.

Shaw eventually went up 57-52 with 3:05 left in the game, but Coldwater went on a 7-0 run to take a 59-57 lead with under 2:00 left to play.

A free throw from Scott and a steal and layup from Raven James put the Lady Hawks back up 60-59.

Coldwater's Kaderica Meeks was fouled and made both foul shots to put the Lady Cougars up 61-60, but with 1:24 on the clock Haywood was fouled and tied the game at 61-61.

Coldwater had a chance to take the lead, but Smith missed both free throws and Shaw rebounded and Haywood found Scott under the basket for a 63-61 lead. Shaw stole the ball and James scored on a put back for a 65-61 lead and the game.

Haywood led the Lady Hawks with 16 points, James had 14 points, Scott and Tonaria Smith had 10 points each and Jacoria Smith added nine points.

On the boys side the Hawks dominated from the opening tip.

Shaw was up 12-0 before Coldwater scored their first basket with 2:00 left to play in the opening quarter.

Shaw led Coldwater 21-6 at the end of the period after closing the quarter with a 6-0 run.

The Hawks opened the second quarter the same way they ended the first. Shaw scored 17 unanswered points to take a 38-6 lead.

At the end of the second quarter Shaw was up 46-12. The Hawks outscored the Cougars 22-6 in the third quarter to take a 68-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

Coach Anthony Davis emptied the Shaw bench in the fourth and as a result Coldwater had their best quarter outscoring Shaw 16-5, but it was clearly not enough as Shaw held on for the 73-36 win.

In the game 11 players from Shaw scored in the contest. Chris Freeman led the team with 15 points, Mario Haywood scored 12 points and Quandarius Riley added 10 points in the win.