The annual crosstown clash between Cleveland High and East Side High looked more like a crosstown massacre here Friday evening at East Side High School.

The Cleveland High Lady Wildcats routed the Trojanettes 53-36, and the East Side Trojans blasted the Wildcats 68-36.

The winning teams claimed the Sears Battle of 61 Trophy, which was introduced into the rivalry game last season.

In the boys game, the Trojans dominated from the opening tip outscoring Cleveland 25-4 in the first quarter to set the tone for the rest of the game.

"I thought the guys came out with a lot of effort and great intensity on defense,” East Side head basketball coach Leroy Cotton said. “We were really focused and we knew we had to defend (Quintiyus) Causey. He is one of the better scorers in the area. I thought Ed Duvall and Kierre Jackson did a great job on him.”

Causey finished the game with five points with the first two points coming from the free throw line with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter. On the season, Causey is averaging 18.5 points per game.

The Trojans led the Wildcats 45-17 at halftime.

Kamarion Williams led East Side with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jackson scored 14 points and Peyton Taylor added 11 points in the win.

Jerry Smith led Cleveland with 15 points.

In the girls game, East Side held an 11-8 lead after the first quarter. At halftime, East Side led Cleveland 19-17.

Midway through the third quarter, the score was locked at 22-22. Cleveland's Antanisha Wade made a pair of free throws to give the Lady Wildcats a 24-22 lead and the team never looked back.

From that point on in the quarter, Cleveland out scored East Side 12-8 to take a 36-30 lead into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Cleveland dominated the game outscoring East Side 17-6 in the period to take the 53-36 win.

Cleveland received a big lift from freshman Davidia Blockett, who came off the bench to score 11 points. Wade led the way with 15 points, followed by Allena Griffin with 13 points.

On Saturday, East Side beat Greenwood 59-36 in boys action, while the East Side girls lost to Greenwood. The Cleveland High boys lost to Pearl 62-47.

The Lady Wildcats improved to 3-6 while the Trojanettes fell to 2-7. The Trojans are 8-1, while the Wildcats fell to 2-8.

Cleveland will host Shaw tonight, and East Side will travel to Horn Lake on Tuesday.