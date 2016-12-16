Former Cleveland High School and Mississippi Gulf Coast standout Vaughnte Dorsey signed to play college football at Texas Tech University. Former Cleveland High School and Coahoma Community College standout Earnest Butler will be continue his college football career with Delta State University as he signed his scholarship on Wednesday. Sitting (from left) are Earnest Butler, Sr., father, Tolernisa Butler, mother, Earnest Butler and Rayverlin Butler, sister.

Wednesday turned out to be a great day for former Cleveland High School standouts Vaughnte Dorsey and Earnest Butler.

Dorsey, who has played junior college football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for the past two years, signed his to play football at Texas Tech University, a Division I team in the Big 12 Conference.

Butler, who played junior college football at Coahoma Community College for the past two years, signed to continue his career at Delta State University.

Dorsey wrapped up a solid sophomore season at Mississippi Gulf Coast this past year as he recorded 44 total tackles with five pass break-ups, an interception, two tackles-for-loss and a sack in nine games playing defensive back. Dorsey’s production helped him earn All-MACJC South Division team honors. Dorsey had a fantastic high school career for Cleveland High. In his senior year in 2014, he earned Bolivar Commercial Player of the Year honors playing quarterback and safety.

Butler had a banner year for Coahoma in 2016. He recorded 74 tackles with 9.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks. He also had four pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries. Butler earned All-MACJC North Division second team honors. He also earned MACJC Defensive Player of the Week as he recorded nine tackles including 2.5 tackles-for-loss with a sack and two pass break-ups in Coahoma’s 40-19 win over Mississippi Delta Community College on Oct. 29.

Butler made an impact in his high school career at CHS, as he was another key member of that 12-2 CHS team in 2014, playing linebacker.