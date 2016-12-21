Broad Street's Jekeija Hemmingway tries to get by JFK's Tanielle Woods during hardwood action Friday in Shelby. Broad Street won the game 45-44 off a shot from Hemmingway who finished with 24 points.

SHELBY— The John F. Kennedy Hornets and Lady Hornets basketball teams made the short trip to Shelby to play the Broad Street Jaguars and Lady Jaguars Friday.

It was a split night for both schools as the Lady Jaguars edged out the Lady Hornets 45-44, while the Hornets blasted the Jaguars 55-26 in Region 3-1A action.

The girls matchup was epic with both teams battling tooth and nail throughout the evening.

The Lady Hornets dominated in the early going as they took advantage of their size inside.

JFK led 9-3 after the first quarter and at halftime the lady Hornets were on top 24-16.

The Lady Jaguars found their groove midway through the third. Jekeija Hemmingway led Broad Street’s run as she posted nine points in the quarter to close the Lady Hornets’ lead to 29-26.

In the final quarter, the game was close down the stretch and with 1:50 left on the clock the Lady Hornets led 41-38.

The game progressed and the teams exchanged free throws, but with 35 seconds left in the game Broad Street's Mashantiera Davis knocked down a free throw to close the JFK lead to 44-43.

The Lady Hornets pushed the ball up the court but the hustle of Broad Street's Makebra Morris paid off, as she was able to steal the ball away from the Lady Hornets.

With the time ticking off the clock, Broad Street worked the ball until it fell in the hands of Hemmingway who hit a 15-foot jumper with nine seconds left on the clock for a 45-44 Broad Street lead.

The Lady Hornets (3-11, 0-3 reg.) could not get a shot off in time and Broad Street (2-6, 1-1 reg.) held on for the victory.

Hemmingway led all scorers with 24 points. Davis had 10 points, while Morris finished with three points and nine steals.

Tanielle Woods led JFK with 14 points, followed by Davia Brown with 13 and Tanzania Lloyd with nine.

The Lady Jaguars head coach Will Ethel Hall felt the team did not play well in spots, but in the end she was proud at how hard they fought.

"We pulled it out and that's all that matters,” Hall said. “We missed a lot of free throws and layups and even with that we were in the game. Hemmingway made the shot, but Morris won the game.”

Hall was pleased with the work from her bench and role players in the win.

"Breanna (Greyer) and DP (Makebra) played well,” Hall said. “It was great to see Breanna play with so much intensity; She really stepped up for us tonight. DP always plays hard and she plays the entire game. She hustles and she gets steals and we need that type of energy on the floor.”

In the boys action it was dominating performance from the Hornets (9-6, 3-0 reg.) over the Jaguars.

JFK head coach Marlon Dorsey felt his team didn’t play up to its ability.

"I knew it was going to be a tough game,” Dorsey said. “We have played this matchup for many years and it's always a tug-of-war. We have to get better at executing what we do defensively and offensively, get better shooting free throws and get better at the overall game.”

Khalil Strickland led JFK with 27 points and K. Kimble added 12 points in the win. Karltavious Burrage led Broad Street (2-7, 0-2 reg.) with nine points.