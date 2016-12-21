Shaw’s Tonaria Smith played well in the final quarter to help lead the Lady Hawks to a 41-39 win over Simmons Friday night.

SHAW — In key games, teams from time to time have to overcome sluggish performances to win.

Against the Simmons High School Lady Blue Devils here Friday night, the Shaw High School Lady Hawks struggled at the free throw line, going 8-of-21. The Lady Hawks were able to overcome their struggles at the line to defeat the Lady Blue Devils 41-39 in Region 3-1A action. The Lady Hawks improved to 2-0 in region play, while Simmons fell to 3-2 in the region.

“We had an off game, and we made a lot of mental errors,” Lady Hawks head coach Ricky Lunford said. “We also had a couple of kids that were feeling under the weather. Late in the game we did start making plays to win the game.”

The contest was close the entire night. Trailing 25-22 in the third quarter, Shaw’s Jacaria Smith hit a key three-pointer with 1:55 on the clock to tie the game at 25-25. With Shaw trailing 27-25, Tonaria Smith hit a game-tying bucket to make the score 27-27 heading into the final period.

Simmons guard Steteria Howard put Simmons on top one more time as she drained her third 3-pointer of the game in the fourth quarter to give the Blue Devils a 30-27 advantage with 7:45 to go in the contest.

Simmons was able to stretch its lead to five points at 34-29, but Shaw kept fighting. Tonaria Smith drew a foul and hit two straight free throws to cut Simmons’s lead to 34-31 with 5:12 left in the game.

Trailing 35-31, Tonaria made a basket and drew a foul to go to the free throw line. Tonaria made her free throw to cut Simmons’ lead to 35-34. The Lady Hawks continued to fight back as they scored three unanswered baskets with Lillian Scott hitting two of those shots to give Shaw a 40-35, putting the game out of reach for Simmons.

Scott and Tonaria led Shaw with 10 points each, followed by Raven James with eight points.

Howard led Simmons with 20 points.

On Saturday, Shaw beat West Bolivar 56-55 in double overtime Shaw to improve to 8-2.

“That game is a rivalry game,” Lunford said. “They’ve got a big team, but were able to run the floor.”

Scott scored 19 points, and Tonaria scored 16 points to lead the Lady Hawks. Simmons beat Coahoma AHS on Saturday to push its record to 5-3.

Shaw will be back in action on Thursday in the Bolivar County Basketball Tournament at Delta State University, as the Lady Hawks will play in the semifinals at 6 p.m.