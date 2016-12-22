Over the years, there has been a growing emphasis on regulating how many pitches a pitcher throws in a game to protect players from overuse injuries.

In July, the National Federation of State High School Associations required each member of the NFHS to have rules in place to limit the number of pitches a pitcher can throw in a game.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced in October that it has approved a pitch count rule that will go into effect in the 2017 baseball season. No pitcher can throw more than 120 pitches in a game. The only way a pitcher can throw more than 120 pitches is if he reaches that mark in the middle of pitching to a batter. The pitcher will be allowed to finish the at-bat before getting pulled from the game.

The pitch count rules also consist of the amount of days a pitcher needs to rest based on how many pitches he threw in the game. If a pitcher throws between 106-120 pitches, he will be required to have at least four days rest. A pitcher can pitch the next day if he has thrown no more than 25 pitches. If a team allows a pitcher to violate the pitch count rules, the team will have to forfeit the game he pitched in.

The previous rule the MHSAA had in place was an innings rule where pitchers weren’t allowed to throw in anymore than 17 innings in a week.

Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive Director Don Hinton feels the pitch count rule will go a long way in keeping pitchers healthy.

“Certainly, limiting the number of pitches thrown by any pitcher on the high school and middle school level will help a player,” Hinton said.

Hinton said the rule change has been well received by the coaches.

“Coaches were very receptive of the approved policy and thought these were good numbers to begin with, fair rules and easy to monitor,” Hinton said.

The rule also states the results of the game along with the pitch counts must be posted on MaxPreps within a 24-hour period after the conclusion of the game.

Area coaches are concerned on how the rule will be enforced.

Cleveland High head coach Steve Wies said he likes the concept of a pitch count rule, but anything can happen.

“There are still going to be coaches that aren’t going to keep up with it and coaches that don’t know about it,” Wies said. “Coaches that want to circumvent the rules are still going to be able to. Coaches can report anything. It’s going to be good for the athletes whose coaches truly care about the health and well being of the players. These rules are only as good as the folks that are supposed to enforce them, which are the coaches and athletic directors.”

Shaw head baseball coach Ricky Lunford said he hasn’t been informed on who will be responsible for keeping with up with pitches during the game.

“I don’t know if they want us to make sure we’re doing the right thing or if they’re going to come up with a plan,” Lunford said. “They haven’t told us yet. I’m sure we’re going to have more meetings on it.”

Lunford said he felt the pitch count limits and rules on days rest were fair.

He added the rule has potential to beneficial.

“The rule will make coaches develop pitchers,” Lunford said. “If they keep an accurate count, they’re going to have to. That rule will help if it’s accurate. You’re still going to have some coaches that aren’t going to abide by the rules.”

Broad Street head coach Ashkelon Stapleton said the rule will benefit the pitchers.

“I think it’s a good rule, especially to preserve kids’ arms,” Stapleton said. “Coaches in the past have overworked kids just to win games instead of developing other kids. Instead of one kid having 80 innings while the closest kid next to him has 10.”

Wies said the rest rules would be better if it went by hours and not days.

“What if you play a night game on a Thursday and you rest Friday, but on Saturday you had a morning game?,” Wies added. “If you need a true amount of days rest, it’s been less than 48 hours since that pitcher started that first game. That’s why the hours make more sense as far as rest time. I think you would be more precise with the amount of rest that’s required.”

MHSAA Pitch Count Rule

Min Max Days Rest

1 25 0

26 50 1

51 75 2

76 105 3

106 120 4

Maximum pitches in a game: 120