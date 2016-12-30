Delta State University freshman Shelby Cox swims hard in one of her races at the DSU Christmas Swimming Invitational earlier this month.

Cleveland native Shelby Cox has spent a lot of time in the water swimming and doing so at the top.

In her senior year alone at Cleveland High School last season, she won two state championships in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke in the Class I Mississippi Swim Meet.

In her freshman year in 2012, she was one of the key swimmers that helped guide the Lady Wildcats to a Class I State Championship. She also had a good run swimming for the Delta Aquatic Club when she wasn't swimming in high school.

This year, Cox has had to start her journey to the top all over again, as she is competing on the collegiate level as a member of the Delta State University women’s swimming and diving team. Cox is on a team that has swimmers from eight different countries including the United States. Some of the other U.S. swimmers are from different regions of the country.

The 18-year-old college freshman understands the challenges ahead of her.

“I have to start all over and it’s much harder work,” Cox said. “I’m used to a small team and know I have a whole team to support and back me up and get better.”

Cox said competing with swimmers from other parts of the world is a unique experience.

“It’s very different,” Cox said. “It’s much harder and much more serious than high school, but it’s cool to meet new people from all over the world. I just have to work harder, and I have so many people on my team that support me and back me up from all over. I have lots of role models on the team.”

Delta State head swimming coach Dan’l Murray, who also coached Cox when she competed for the Delta Aquatic Club, said it’s a privilege to have Cox on the team.

“Shelby has a special place in my coaching career,” Murray said. “When I first moved to Delta State, I started coaching her at six years-old. She has stepped right in and has not had any problems or skipped any beats in terms of training.”

One of the challenging aspects as a college athlete is trying to maintain academics and athletics. Cox has done good work in the classroom so far as she posted a 3.21 grade-point-average in her first semester. Cox is currently undecided on her major.

She said managing athletics and academics is definitely a challenge.

“You just have to balance your time,” Cox said. “It’s hard when you have early morning practice and you have a test the next day where you want to stay up and study but you can’t. You have to balance your time during the day and during the week on when you need to study.”

The young swimmer said her teammates have been very helpful as far guiding her on which classes to take and how to juggle swimming and academics.

“They were full of advice when we first started out and helping us find which classes to get into and who to take and what time to take it,” Cox said. “My group that I swim with is just very supportive and we’re all there for each other and helping each other out with the school and swimming.”

The overall learning process has the Cleveland native moving in the right direction in the pool.

Cox turned in a really solid performance at Delta State University’s Christmas Invitational as she competed in six events, four individuals and two relays, in the three-day meet that started on Dec. 10 and ended on Dec. 12. Cox, along with Sophia Waddingham, Maddie Woody and Gabby Core, finished fifth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:50.54. Cox, along with Lexi Monty, Maria Clara Belisario and Nadia Tudo Cubells, finished fourth in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:59.79. Those two performances in the relay events gave DSU 58 total points. In her four individual events, Cox made the A-division three times, which meant she finished in the top eight.

She finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.01), seventh in the 200-yard butterfly (2:14.66), eighth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.44) and 10th in the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.44). Her final times in the 200-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley were faster than they were in the preliminaries. Her preliminary time in the 200-yard individual medley was 2:16.65 and her preliminary time in the 200-yard butterfly was 2:16.63.

Cox’s overall performance in the individual events enabled her to score 42 points. The Lady Statesmen finished second with 1,217 points, which was just 67 points behind first place Lindenwood.

Murray said Cox displayed her versatility during the Christmas Meet.

“The best thing for her is she has been able to get in and try some different events and be able to swim multiple events on the same day and be able to come back and do it at night,” Murray said. “Across the board, she had almost all lifetime bests in all of her main events. If you’re able to do that at this time of the season going into the spring semester, she is going to be set up to have a really good career.”

The Lady Statesmen are ranked high nationally as they are currently fourth in the College Swimming Coaches Association of America Division II Poll. The Lady Statesmen finished 10th at the NCAA Division II National Meet last year.

Cox said she would love to be able to qualify for nationals and help her team compete for a national championship.

“It would mean a lot,” Cox said. “It would be the greatest I’ve done in my career.”

Cox and the rest of the Lady Statesmen will return to the pool on Jan. 14 when they host Henderson State University.