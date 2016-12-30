There are many athletes that are great in high school.

A player might rush for 100 yards in a football game, score 30 points in one night on the basketball court or go 4-for-4 with a home run on the baseball field. The player might make all-district or All-state. That player might even be good enough to sign on at a college, which gives the athlete a feeling of accomplishment. He is playing at the next level.

When college starts that player is in a different world. Sports fans, I want to tell you the Brian Lott story. Brian is a person I grew up with. We went to Parks Elementary together, and he was always one of the really good baseball players in my age group. As I went to Bayou Academy and he went to Cleveland High School, I didn't see him a whole lot, but I always heard he was one of the good ball players on a Wildcat baseball team coached by then head coach the late Sank Powe.

As fortune would have it when I got to Mississippi Delta Community College as a baseball statistician, Brian turned out to be one of my roommates as he was a freshman on the team. A young player can go to college with all the excitement in the world. He wants to make his mark and pick up where he left off as one of the best on his team. The thing about college ball is everybody on the team was one of if not the best on their team in high school. In college, many a player learns real quickly he's not the most talented person on his team. In fact, he learns he isn't close to the most talented person.

After a few weeks at MDCC, Brian was cut from the team. That's something I wasn't expecting, and that was something that disappointed Brian. Many young men when they get cut, it shakes them to the core and kills their confidence. Some people aren't able to battle back and recover. Brian may have down, but he certainly wasn't out. He loved the game, and he wanted to play college baseball. He felt he was good enough to play somewhere. Brian kept practicing on his game. He would practice on hitting, he would work on his skills, he would do anything to keep himself sharp and stay ready. Brian ended up getting his release from MDCC and transferred to Holmes Community College after the fall semester.

Brian found a home at Holmes so to speak as he made the baseball team. When MDCC played Holmes, Brian played quite regularly. In fact in one of the games, he drilled a base hit against MDCC that drove in a run to help lead Holmes to a victory.

After I graduated from MDCC, I ended up working at The Bolivar Commercial. I remember early in the middle of 1999, I had gotten word that Brian had wrapped up his college career at Mississippi College, very successfully I might add. He made the American Southwest Conference All-Conference team and was first team All-East Division. His batting average for a career (.400) is the fourth highest in school history and his .413 batting average in 1998 is tied for the sixth highest in a season in MC history.

Brian has gone on to get a good job and is currently raising a wonderful family. I don't ever think about what would have happened if he would have given up on his dream 20 plus years ago, but I do know how his life has turned out as a result of not giving up. Many times in life people reach a point where they have to dig down deep and find out what they're really made off. In the fall of 1995, Brian was put in that position. Do you drown in despair or work even harder to succeed? Brian chose the latter.

When you get cut or you don't think the college coaches think much of your ability, that's the time to step up and work the hardest you've ever worked. It doesn't just pave the way for your college career; it establishes a path you will take for the rest of your life.