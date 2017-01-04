Cleveland’s Allena Griffin gets ready for her free throw. John F. Kennedy’s Kentrell Starks gets ready to move the ball down the court against Cleveland High Tuesday.

The Cleveland High Lady Wildcats and the John F. Kennedy Hornets walked away victorious here at the Margaret Wade Gymnasium in Cleveland.

The Lady Wildcats pulled away from the John. F. Kennedy Lady Hornets in the fourth quarter for a 34-21 win. On the boys side, the Hornets destroyed the Wildcats in the second half for an 84-56 win.

The Lady Wildcats improved to 5-13 on the year while the Lady Hornets fell to 3-12. The Hornets are now 14-6 while the Wildcats fell to 3-15.

Cleveland girls basketball head coach Whitney Williams was proud of the way her team performed in the win.

"We played hard tonight from the start to the finish. We just want to keep getting better everyday," she said.

The Lady Wildcats and Lady Hornets were in a tight contest through three quarters. Cleveland High made some tough plays down the stretch to turn the game in their favor as they held the Lady Hornets to only two points in the final four minutes of play.

Allena Griffin led Cleveland with 15 points, and Antanisha Wade added 13 points with seven rebounds to aid the Lady Wildcats.

Tanielle Woods and Bryant had seven points each while Deanna Thompson chipped in with six to lead JFK.

In the boys game, the Wildcats came out gunning and held a 17-16 lead after the first quarter, but it was difficult for the Wildcats to keep up the scoring pace. The Hornets ended up taking a 40-32 halftime lead and were able to stretch their lead to 61-43 at the end of the third quarter.

It was a total team effort from the Hornets with four players scoring 14 points or more. Kentrell Starks led JFK with 19 points. Khalil Strickland had 15 points, while Rundell James and Tyler Williams added 14 points each. Kenyian Harris added nine points to aid JFK.

Quintiyus Causey led Cleveland with 24 points and Brent Brown, Jr. scored 11 points.

JFK will be back in action against Ray Brooks Friday in Benoit. Cleveland will host Yazoo City Friday.