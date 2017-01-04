The second half of the soccer season started on the right foot for both the Cleveland High School Wildcats and Lady Wildcats here Tuesday evening at Mickey Sellers Stadium.

The Cleveland High School Wildcats defeated the Winona High School Tigers twice in boys action, while the Lady Wildcats earned a huge come-from-behind win over Winona 5-3.

In boys action, Cleveland won the first game of the day 5-0 and it’s final game of the evening 7-0. The Wildcats played Winona twice because inclement weather postponed a game that was previously scheduled for Nov. 18.

Ian Clendinin, a senior who played for Cleveland High last year but went to high school in Tennessee during the fall semester earlier in the year made a triumphant return to CHS as he scored seven goals in the two games.

“Ian did a good job coming back,” Wildcats head coach Justin Mitchell said. “He’s a talented student-athlete. He moved the ball well and helped us out.”

In the first game, Jared Burchfield scored the first two goals for Cleveland with Tyler Morgan getting the assist on each goal. Clendinin stepped up his game for Cleveland as he scored the next three goals with Hunter Norwood, Hayden Wilburn and Thomas Jones getting the assists.

Goal keeper Blaine Kirkland did a solid job in the nets by recording five saves for Cleveland.

In the second game, Clendinin scored four more goals. Shane Cockrell scored a goal and recorded two assists, Ayinde Balthrop and Wilburn scored a goal each, Jordi Mata recorded two assists and Morgan, Burchfield and William Wessell each recorded an assist for Cleveland.

Kirkland and Cody Livingston recorded two saves each in the nets for Cleveland.

Cleveland improved to 8-5.

In the girls game, the Lady Wildcats faced some tough odds as they trailed 3-0 at halftime. Bree Logan got the ball rolling as she scored the first two goals of the second half. Callie Rose Rocconi scored the game tying goal, and Anna Pierce Hackney scored the final two goals to seal up the win for the Wildcats.

The victory marked the first time in team history that the Lady Wildcats were able to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win. It was also the first time the Lady Wildcats scored five unanswered goals in one half.

“Having two and a half weeks off from our last practice session to now, it’s certainly pleasing from a coaching stand point,” Lady Wildcats head coach Steve Wies said. “We did have a couple of good, intense days of practice yesterday and Sunday afternoon. To their credit, they did what they had to do in practice to get ready for tonight’s game.”

Rocconi also recorded two assists, Logan had an assist and the sister duo of Madeline and Sophia Mclaughlin had an assist each to aid Cleveland.

In the nets, Logan recorded five saves in the first half, and Bailee Goss had three saves in the second half.

The Lady Wildcats improved to 5-7.

The Cleveland boys and girls teams will travel to Oxford to play Lafayette in a pair of Region 3-4A games on Thursday. The girls will start first at 5:30 p.m.